First-instance trial opens for CDC Hanoi case

The People’s Court of Hà Nội opened the first-instance trial on Thursday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The People’s Court of Hà Nội on Thursday opened the first-instance trial over price gouging at Hà Nội’s Centre for Disease Control. There are 10 defendants involved in the case, including six from the CDC – former CDC Director Nguyễn Nhật Cảm, Nguyễn Vũ Hà Thanh, former head of Financial-Accounting Office, Nguyễn Thị Kim Dung, former head of the Organisation Office, Nguyễn Ngọc Quỳnh, former head of the Professional Plan Office, Hoàng Kim Thu, former chief accountant, and Lê Xuân Tuấn, a CDC official. The four others are from private companies, namely Đào Thế Vinh, Director of Vietnam Scientific and Material Science Company Limited (MST), Nguyễn Trần Duy, General Director of Nhân Thành Asset Valuation and Auctioning JS, Nguyễn Ngọc Nhất, an employee of Vitech Development Co., Ltd, and Nguyễn Thanh Tuyền, an employee of Phuong Dong Medical Equipment Co., Ltd. Twenty-seven lawyers have registered to represent the defendants at the court. According to the indictment by the Supreme People’s Procuracy, taking advantage of the COVID-19 situation, from early February, former CDC Director Nguyễn Nhật Cảm colluded with Nhất, Tuyền and Vinh to raise the prices of medical machinery and equipment in a bidding package… Read full this story

