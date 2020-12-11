First-instance trial involving former Hanoi mayor opens

Nguyen Duc Chung (Source: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi People’s Court on December 11 started the first-instance trial of the case on “appropriating confidential state documents” involving former Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung. The one-day confidential state documents’s sentences will be pronounced publicly. Four defendants of the case related to Nhat Cuong Company include Nguyen Duc Chung, 53; Pham Quang Dung, 37, a former officer at the Police Department for Corruption, Smuggling and Economic Crimes under the Ministry of Public Security; Nguyen Hoang Trung, 37, a former officer of the Hanoi Department of Public Security and Chung’s driver; and Nguyen Anh Ngoc, 46, former deputy head of Cau Giay district’s division of public security and assigned to work at the Hanoi People’s Committee’s Office. Chung and his three accomplices are being prosecuted for “appropriating confidential State documents” under Article 337 of the 2015 Penal Code. Chung will be represented by four lawyers. According to the indictment, Chung and his wife, Nguyen Thi Truc Chi Hoa, had rights and obligations associated with the case at the Nhat Cuong Company under the supervision of the Central Steering Committee on Anti-Corruption. Chung asked Dung to provide him with… Read full this story

