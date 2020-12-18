First English Olympiad for military medical cadets successfully concludes

Outstanding participants awarded Under the theme “VMMU’s youth: Pioneer, Intelligence, Creativity, Integration and Development,” the competition aims to evaluate the quality of English teaching and learning at the university. The contest also aims to promote the language learning and training movements among teachers and students so as to successfully fulfill their assigned missions and requirements in the coming time. At the finale, four teams competed in three parts, namely knowledge discovery (multiple-choice questions), integration process (questions & answers), and youth’s political standing (oral presentations). As a result, the Eagles team won the first prize while the Adrenaline team bagged the second prize. The third prize went to the Hope team. Translated by Quynh Oanh

