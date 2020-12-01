Nation Fire destroys 10 wood workshops in Hanoi The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020,17:10 (GMT+7) Fire destroys 10 wood workshops in HanoiThe Saigon Times A firefighter arrives at the scene to put out the fire – PHOTO: TOQUOC.VN HCMC – A fire broke out at a wood workshop in Thach That District, Hanoi City, and then spread to nine adjacent wood workshops this morning, December 1, gutting an area of some 1,000 square meters. The fire began at a 200-square-meter wood workshop at No. 50, Uy Ban Street, Huu Bang Commune, at around 10:30 a.m., Tuoi Tre Online reported. Strong winds led to the fire quickly spreading to nearby workshops, built from bricks and with metal roofs. “The fire started from the backend of my wood workshop. In just 30 minutes, the fire engulfed the entire workshop and spread to the surrounding area. Most wooden products inside the workshop were burned into ashes,” Phan Thanh Cong, 28, owner of the workshop, said. The local authorities had to send four fire trucks and dozens of firefighters to the scene. Many locals also joined hands to put out the fire and helped the owners of the wood workshops carry their stuff out. The fire was… Read full this story

