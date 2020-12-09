Finale of cyberspace safety contest to take place virtually

Ten teams making it through to the finale comprise three from the U.S., two from the Republic of Korea, two from host Vietnam, and the three remainders from Russia, India and Germany. Nguyen Thanh Phuc, Director of the Department of Information Security under the Ministry of Information and Communications, said that good specialists play a key role in ensuring network safety and security. Contests such as WhiteHat Grand Prix will help develop Vietnam’s human resources in cyber security, while affirming the country’s reputation in the international cyber security community, he added. Teams participating in the qualifiers for the contest The first WhiteHat Grand Prix was held in 2014. It became an annual international competition in the following years, drawing the participation of leading cyber-security countries from all over the world. This year contest’s qualifying rounds drew the participation of 739 teams from 84 countries and territories worldwide. It is sponsored by the Ministry of Information and Communications and co-organized by the BKAV Corporation and the Department of Information Security. Translated by Trung Thanh

