Fight against corruption sees progress: Top leader

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong (Source: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – Up to 93 percent of questioned people show their confidence in the Party’s leadership in the fight against corruption, according to a recent survey of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education released at the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption’s national conference reviewing corruption prevention and control works during 2013-2020. The event was chaired by Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, who is also head of the steering committee. Nearly 700 delegates, who are leaders of the Party, State, Government, National Assembly, ministries, sectors and localities, attended the in-person conference, while nearly 5,000 others joined the event via video conference. Speaking at the event, Trong said that since the inception of the steering committee in 2013, the fight against corruption has seen progress, with a lot of important and obvious results, which is a great motivation to fulfil set targets and make the country develop rapidly and sustainably. Well doing the Party building and re-organisation and stepping up corruption prevention and control have contributed to boosting socio-economic development, maintaining political stability and strengthening defence security and external relations, he noted. In… Read full this story

