FIFA confirm World Cup direct slots, chance is for all

Việt Nam have chance for World Cup qualification after FIFA confirmed extra places. — Photo of VFF HÀ NỘI — The world football governing body FIFA on Thursday confirmed allocation of slots for the Women’s World Cup. Earlier this year, FIFA decided to expand the quadrennial tournament from 24 to 32 participants at the 2023 event in Australia and New Zealand. The Asian Football Confederation will have six direct slots, one more than at the previous event. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) and Confederation of North, Central American and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) will have four each. The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) will take three. It is one for the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC) and 11 for the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). The two host countries, Australia and New Zealand, will automatically qualify for the competition, with their slots having been taken directly from their confederation’s quota. The three remaining slots will be decided through a 10-team play-off tournament with AFC having two teams participating. The increase in the number of World Cup participants is considered a better chance for Việt Nam to enjoy their first time ever at the biggest tournament for women. Australia have already won the first of six… Read full this story

