By Thúy Hằng Where best to share special moments with loved ones this festive season — the sunny seaside, a misty mountain peak, or a cosy candlelit dinner in a fine-dining restaurant? For me, any meal with good food, good wine, and good friends or family will always be more than enough for a joyful occasion. The 120-year-old Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi is presenting a special programme for the season featuring numerous dining options. I was among the ‘early birds’ who couldn’t wait until Christmas Eve or Boxing Day to treat myself with the delectable food creations of its talented chefs. Together with some friends, I recently enjoyed a special festive lunch at Việt Nam’s most storied hotel. TO START: Carpaccio de Saint Jacques – scallop carpaccio with sea urchin, caviar and finger lime. Our gourmet lunch started with “Carpaccio de Saint Jacques” — a scallop carpaccio with sea urchin, caviar and finger lime. These ocean ‘treasures’ were all together on the same plate. The decoration of thyme sprigs, red turnip slices, and cucumber ribbons was a perfect match with the seafood, enhancing the freshness of the ingredients as well as the natural sweetness of the scallop. I enjoyed the delightful starter so much… Read full this story

Festive fare at a Hà Nội icon have 333 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 20, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.