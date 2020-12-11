Ferrari chief resigns for personal reasons after Covid-19 episode

In this file photo taken on July 27, 2019 Ferrari CEO Louis Camilleri walks down the paddock ahead of the third practice session of the German Formula One Grand Prix at the Hockenheim racing circuit in Hockenheim, southern Germany. Chief Executive Officer Louis Camilleri announced his departure from Ferrari on December 11, 2020 for personal reasons on the eve of this weekend’s season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The 65-year-old Italian left his post with immediate effect.(ANDREJ ISAKOVIC / AFP) The 65-year-old Italian left his post with immediate effect. He was appointed in July 2018 as replacement for Sergio Marchionne who was unwell and died days later. Camilleri has suffered from a severe bout of Covid-19 and only recently left hospital to continue recovering at home. He made changes during his period as boss – bringing in current team boss Mattia Binotto to replace Maurizio Arrivabene and this year deciding not to retain four-time champion Sebastian Vettel next season. “Ferrari has been a part of my life and serving as its chief executive has been a great privilege,” said Camilleri in a statement issued by Ferrari. “My admiration for the extraordinary men and women of Maranello and for the passion and… Read full this story
- The Home Front: Under public scrutiny, Fremont County’s sheriff resigns citing ‘personal reasons’
- Malaysian civil aviation chief resigns over MH370 disappearance
- Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins excused from practice for personal reasons
- ASU football defensive coordinator Phil Bennett leaving for personal reasons
- Seahawks surprisingly release DE Marcus Smith for personal reasons, sign veteran DE Erik Walden
- Aroldis Chapman skips Yankees camp on Monday for ‘personal reasons’
- Graduate student who fatally stabbed his mentor, USC professor Bosco Tjan, had just taken leave of absence for personal reasons
- Eli Apple a no-show at Wednesday’s Giants practice, but McAdoo says it was for 'personal reason'
- Carmelo Anthony absent from Knicks' charity bowling event due to ‘personal reasons’
- Guard Haanif Cheatham leaves Marquette for personal reasons
Ferrari chief resigns for personal reasons after Covid-19 episode have 328 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 11, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.