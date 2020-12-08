FE Credit could file for IPO in third quarter next year

SSI Research recently revealed that FE Credit is allegedly preparing for its IPO. The process is expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2021. Notably, VPBank’s Board of Directors initially forecast that a successful IPO could triple FE Credit’s share price compared to the book value after the equitisation. FE Credit, the biggest consumer finance player in Vietnam and a subsidiary of VPBank, is allegedly preparing for its initial public offering (IPO) in the third quarter of 2021. Photo: Kalidas Ghose, CEO and Vice Chairman of FE Credit. “This transaction will help VPBank strengthen its balance sheet, thus better enhancing its operation” SSI commented. Rumour has it that VPBank has recently been mulling over negotiating with an important partner in the sale of shares of FE Credit, which is expected to be completed in the next 5-6 months. Regarding FE Credit, in the first nine months of 2020, the consumer finance firm achieved total outstanding loans of VND64 trillion ($2.783 billion), up 6.4 per cent compared to the end of 2019. Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) reached 17.4 per cent, up 1.8 per cent compared to the same period last year. Its cost-to-income ratio (CIR) reached 28.4 per cent, the lowest level… Read full this story

