FDI forecast to flow into supporting industries

Workers at a factory at the Tan Thuan Industrial Park in HCM City (Photo: VNA) HCM City (VNS/VNA) – Foreign direct investment in supporting industries is expected to spike in the coming months as more and more foreign companies establish production facilities in Vietnam and seek to develop supply chains here, experts said. HCM City has, for instance, exceeded this year’s FDI target despite the COVID-19 pandemic, racing to more than 591 million USD in the first 10 months, a 7 percent increase from the same period last year, according to the HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA). The investment was focused in sectors prioritised by the city government, including supporting industries, Hua Quoc Hung, head of HEPZA, said. Six of the 11 newly licensed foreign companies are in supporting industries, he said. Japanese company Nikkiso Vietnam MFG invested an additional 3 million USD in its medical equipment factory at the Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone to expand production. Other localities in the south have also licensed a number of large foreign projects in supporting industries this year. Binh Duong province has licensed a 20 million USD venture by Singapore’s Ever Giant International Private Limited in the Bau… Read full this story

