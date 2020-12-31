Faith abounds in growth prospects

The World Bank estimates that Vietnam’s economy will grow by 6.8 per cent in 2021, photo Le Toan The World Bank last week released its fresh forecast for the Vietnamese economy, which is expected to grow by almost 3 per cent in 2020 while the world economy is expected to contract at least by 4 per cent amidst the biggest global shock of past decades. The bank attributed Vietnam’s good economic performance to the resilience of both its domestic economy and external sector. Beyond the containment of the pandemic by bold, early, and innovative measures, the government has also used its fiscal and monetary policies to provide breathing space to the private sector and jump start the recovery. For example, public spending started rising again after three years of fiscal consolidation. The first nine months of 2020 saw a 40 per cent year-on-year increase in the disbursement of the public investment programme. The World Bank said that the external sector this year – the main driver of economic growth in Vietnam over the past decade – has performed exceptionally well since the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis. “Vietnam is expected to achieve a current account surplus. It is registering its… Read full this story

