F88 reached 300th transaction offices one year ahead schedule

F88 opened its 300th transaction office in the northern province of Phu Tho. — Photo courtesy of the firm Ha Noi-based pawn shop chain F88 has opened its 300th transactions office in the northern province of Phu Tho. The event has helped F88 complete its target a year ahead of the schedule and keeps up its target of 1,000 transaction offices nationwide by 2023. Phung Anh Tuan, chairman and general director of F88 said: “This has been a new landmark for the company in its vision to help people easily access financial services. The event has also shown our commitment to investors in ensuring growth scale as well as being a momentum to expand the market in the next two years.” Chris Freund, co-general director of Mekong Capital – a prestigious investment fund in the Mobile World Investment Corporation and PNJ said when they made their first investment into F88 in 2015, the company had only 11 transaction offices in Ha Noi. F88 has built and committed a vision to become the leading financial service provider in Viet Nam, especially with customers who do not use banking services. “We are happy to join in the journey with F88 and believe… Read full this story

