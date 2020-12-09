Community Exhibition on infectious diseases opens in Hanoi The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 9, 2020,11:59 (GMT+7) Exhibition on infectious diseases opens in HanoiThe Saigon Times Young visitors attend the exhibition on December 7 – PHOTO: COURTESY OF USAID HCMC – An exhibition highlighting how pathogens can spread to people from wildlife and livestock opened at the Hanoi Medical University on December 7, with the attendance of U.S. Ambassador Daniel J. Kritenbrink, Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan and Dr. Ta Thanh Van, president of the university. Organized by the Smithsonian Institution, the “Outbreak: Epidemics in a Connected World” exhibition is a customizable “Do-It-Yourself” (DIY) version of a larger display at the U.S. National Museum of Natural History in Washington, DC. Featuring pre-designed and template panels, the exhibition explains why some outbreaks turn into epidemics and how human, animal and environmental health are connected. It covers topics such as tuberculosis and Covid-19. “This exhibition marks the 25th anniversary of collaboration between our countries and reminds us how the United States, Vietnam and all countries of the world must work together to meet the continuing challenge of infectious diseases,” Ambassador Kritenbrink said. “Vietnam has risen to this challenge in stopping the spread of Covid-19, but… Read full this story

