Exhibition introduces Australia's indigenous culture to Vietnamese audiences

HCMC – The Yuendumu Doors exhibition, which is introducing one of the most important cultural and artistic collections in Australia, is taking place at the Vietnam Museum of Ethnology, aimed at bringing Australia's unique indigenous culture to Vietnamese audiences and deepening the people-to-people links between the two countries.

Featuring 15 of 30 artworks painted by the Warlpiri aboriginal people on the classroom doors of the Yuendumu community school in 1984, the exhibition tells the story of how an aboriginal community in Central Australia preserved their culture for younger generations and adapted it to historical changes to their land.

With unique patterns painted in a vibrant color palette, this collection marks the beginning of Warlpiri contemporary art.

"I am very proud to present the Yuendumu doors for the first time in Vietnam through this exhibition. This collection demonstrates not only a valuable part of Australia's unique indigenous culture but also determines how cultural heritage can be passed…

