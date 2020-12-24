HÀ NỘI — An exhibition of engraving paintings opened in Hà Nội on Tuesday, featuring artists representing different generations of Vietnamese graphics art. The exhibition entitled Khắc Họa (Engraving Paintings) displays a collection of more than 60 graphic artworks by Trần Nguyên Đán, Lê Mai Khanh and Phạm Khắc Quang. “Through the artworks, visitors will have the chance to see a historic period of graphics art development in Việt Nam and a panorama of Vietnamese fine arts as well,” said the exhibition’s curator Luneta Phan. Late artist Khanh (1952-2017) is the only woman to have her work shown at the exhibition. She was a lecturer in the faculty of graphic art at Việt Nam Fine Arts University. Her 22 works at the exhibition including wood-engraving painting entitled Tát Nước (Bailing) and Bắt Cá (Fishing). The paintings were displayed at exhibitions in 1995 and in 2005. Her daughter artist Phương Mai told a press conference that her mother focused on water puppetry in her paintings towards the end of her career. But only one water puppetry painting entitled Múa Rối Nước (Water Puppet) is being shown at the event. Made in 1998, the painting is a lively image of labour production and cultural activities of Vietnamese people… Read full this story

Exhibition highlights wood-engraved paintings have 347 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 24, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.