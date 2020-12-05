Arts Exhibition celebrates skilled hands and shared culture of Vietnam, Australia The Saigon Times Saturday, Dec 5, 2020,17:30 (GMT+7) Exhibition celebrates skilled hands and shared culture of Vietnam, AustraliaThe Saigon Times “Chicken Incubation Statue”, an artwork by Nguyen Tan Phat, one of the artists participating in the “Skilled Hands, Shared Culture” exhibition – PHOTO: COURTESY OF THE ARTIST HCMC – The Vietnamese and Australians are participating in an online exhibition, the “Skilled Hands, Shared Culture” exhibition, that explores the important role of art, craft and design practices in sustaining culture and the community in Australia and Vietnam. The exhibition, hosted by RMIT Gallery, features 20 contemporary Vietnamese and Australian designers, artists and artisans whose work contributes to supporting vibrant and sustainable communities. The Vietnamese artists joining the exhibition comprise Le Giang, Nguyen Tan Phat, Nguyen Thi Dung, Nguyen Van Loi, Pham Thi Ngoc Tram, Vu Kim Thu and Van Ngo Trong, while their Australian counterparts consist of Claire Tracey, Grace Lilian Lee, Lindy de Wijn, Michelle Hamer, Muhubo Salieman, Slow Art Collective, Vermin, Vicki Couzens, Vipoo Srivilasa, Yu Fang Chi and Kieren Karritpul. Paula Toal, head of Cultural and Public Engagement at RMIT University, said the exhibition is a great example of rising to… Read full this story

