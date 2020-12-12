The contest was co-held by the Vietnam Union, the Ministry of Science and Technology, Ministry of Education and Training, the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union and the Vietnam Fund for Supporting Technological Creations. At the press conference Addressing the press conference, Vice President and General Secretary of the Vietnam Nam Union Pham Van Tan said that the annual contest draws the participation of tens of thousands of students across the country with a large number of projects arranged in various fields, including learning supplies, computer software, eco-friendly products, household appliances and children toys, as well as technical solutions to climate changes, environmental protection, and economic development. This year, the winning projects have been selected from 754 entries sent to the contest by youth union organizations across the country. After careful assessment, the organizing panel decided to award 106 outstanding projects, including one special prize, 5 first prizes, 10 second prizes, 30 third prizes and 60 consolation prizes. The total prize value is VND 735 million. Particularly, the special prize belonged to a group of students from the A Mu Sung Ethnic Minority Semi-Boarding Primary and Secondary School in Lao Cai province. Moreover, the projects winning the special and first… Read full this story

Excellent innovations of youths in 2020 honored have 279 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 12, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.