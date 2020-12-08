Excavator drivers re-open blocked roads despite danger

Trần Văn Dũng drives his excavator to re-open a blocked road in in Phước Sơn District, the central province of Quảng Nam. — Photo baogiaothong.vn QUẢNG NAM — Trần Văn Dũng, of Đại Lộc District, spent over a month in an attempt to re-open sections of roads that were blocked by landslides, triggered by storms and torrential rains, in Phước Sơn District, the central province of Quảng Nam, in late October. Dũng, a worker with the Quảng Nam Transportation Construction Joint Stock Company, who has over 10 years of experience driving an excavator, said he was sent to the district on October 30 to help re-opening the blocked roads. At that time, Dũng’s house also suffered during the torrential rain. With his roof blown off, his wife and children had to live in his parents’ house. “When I receive the order to work in the district, I was worried because my house was also damaged and more landslides could occur,” he said. “However, I still decided to go the district, worked to re-open the blocked roads and saved isolated people,” he said. “Because they really needed us,” he added. “Having over 10 years driving an excavator at construction sites in the most dangerous mountainous areas, I… Read full this story

