EVN to stop buying output from new rooftop solar power projects

Workers install solar panels for a project in Binh Thuan Province. EVN will stop buying output from rooftop solar power projects developed after December 31 – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – The Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) on December 26 announced that it would stop purchasing electricity from rooftop solar power projects developed after December 31 until the prime minister issues a new decision.

According to EVN, the prime minister's Decision 13/2020/QD-TTg on mechanisms to promote the development of solar power in Vietnam will become invalid after December 31 and a new decision has yet to be issued, the local media reported.

Power companies under EVN will make a list of rooftop solar power projects which will be put into commercial operation by December 31.

As for projects wherein part of them will be operated by December 31, power companies will sign agreements with the investors of these projects to determine the scale and capacity of the operated portion.

At present, the Electricity and Renewable Energy Department under the Ministry of Industry…

