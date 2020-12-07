Other News EVN cuts deals on power purchase from Laos The Saigon Times Monday, Dec 7, 2020,18:21 (GMT+7) EVN cuts deals on power purchase from LaosThe Saigon Times Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith witness the signing of power purchase agreements between EVN and Lao partners – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – At the 43rd session of the Vietnam – Laos inter-governmental committee for bilateral cooperation in Hanoi City on December 6, the Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) signed multiple Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) with several investors of power projects in Laos to buy electricity. The signing ceremony was witnessed by Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith. Specifically, EVN cut a deal with Laos’ Phongsubthavy Group to buy electricity from 2024 to 2025 from the Nam Yeuang Hydropower plant project with a capacity of 84 MW, while the group’s Nam Phan coal-fired thermal power project will sell power to Vietnam in 2025. In addition, EVN also signed an MoU with Kong sup Hydro Development Company of Nam Neun 1 and Nam Neun 3 to develop the Nam Neun 1 Hydropower plant project with a capacity of 124 MW. The project will sell electricity to… Read full this story

