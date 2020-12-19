Other News EVN continues reducing electricity prices for pandemic-hit customers The Saigon Times Saturday, Dec 19, 2020,09:13 (GMT+7) EVN continues reducing electricity prices for pandemic-hit customers The Saigon Times Two electricians check power transmission lines. EVN will reduce the electricity prices for the second time this year for customers affected by Covid-19 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – In order to support customers affected by Covid-19, the Vietnam Electricity Group (EVN) will reduce the electricity prices for the second time in 2020 from October to December. The group had earlier proposed the reduction to the Ministries of Industry and Trade and Finance and the Commission for the Management of State Capital at Enterprises so that these agencies would submit the proposal to the prime minister, the local media reported. On December 17, the Government issued a resolution on the second reduction of electricity prices. Accordingly, the Ministry of Industry and Trade was asked to coordinate with EVN and other relevant agencies to deploy the resolution. Specifically, households consuming less than 300 kilowatt hours per month will enjoy a power price cut of 10%. In addition, lodging facilities and those with storehouses will be entitled to the same electricity prices as manufacturers. EVN will also directly… Read full this story

