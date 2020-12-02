EVN aims to complete key power projects in 2020

EVN said it will complete the selection of contractors and bidding packages to kick off construction of Hoa Binh hydropower plant expansion project, Quang Trach I thermal power plant and infrastructure project for Dung Quat I and III mixed gas turbine power plants. The group is striving to complete site clearance for the 500kV transmission line of Vung Ang – Doc Soi – Pleiku 2. Photo for illustration In the first nine months of the year, the group put Duyen Hai 3 thermal power plant expansion project into commercial operation; issued a Provisional Acceptance Certificate (PAC) for the expansion of Vinh Tan 4 thermal power plant at Vinh Tan Power Centre in Binh Thuan province, accepted and put into operation Phuoc Thai 1 solar power project and performed calibration experiment to prepare power generation of the Se San 4 solar power project. The group started construction of 107 grid projects, and commissioned 100 grid projects in the period. EVN also inaugurated a 22-kV submarine power cable project to supply electricity for Nhon Chau island commune in Binh Dinh province’s Quy Nhon city, put a 22-kV submarine power cable project to Tran island in Quang Ninh province’s Co To district into… Read full this story
- Obaseki moves against BEDC-induced darkness with Ossiomo-CCETC 55MW Power project
- Vietnam aims to reduce power losses to under 6.5% by 2025
- Eastern Railway plans to generate 30 MW solar power by 2020
- Pakistan: Imran Khan Government decides to shelve major CPEC power project
- Appointment of CDS will boost India’s national security and power projection capabilities
- N10bn varsities’ solar power projects to combat climate Change – FG
- Solar power: Projects worth Rs 50,000 crore in pipeline for Ladakh, says Amit Shah
- NFL Power Ranking: Baltimore Ravens Are #2 in Computer Power Projection...Behind the Patriots
- Chancellor Sajid Javid to pledge extra £2bn for key Brexit projects
- ABP News Exit Poll 2019: BJP's Babul Supriyo to bite the dust in Asansol. Here's West Bengal's complete seat-wise projection
EVN aims to complete key power projects in 2020 have 321 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at December 2, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.