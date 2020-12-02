EVN aims to complete key power projects in 2020

EVN said it will complete the selection of contractors and bidding packages to kick off construction of Hoa Binh hydropower plant expansion project, Quang Trach I thermal power plant and infrastructure project for Dung Quat I and III mixed gas turbine power plants. The group is striving to complete site clearance for the 500kV transmission line of Vung Ang – Doc Soi – Pleiku 2. Photo for illustration In the first nine months of the year, the group put Duyen Hai 3 thermal power plant expansion project into commercial operation; issued a Provisional Acceptance Certificate (PAC) for the expansion of Vinh Tan 4 thermal power plant at Vinh Tan Power Centre in Binh Thuan province, accepted and put into operation Phuoc Thai 1 solar power project and performed calibration experiment to prepare power generation of the Se San 4 solar power project. The group started construction of 107 grid projects, and commissioned 100 grid projects in the period. EVN also inaugurated a 22-kV submarine power cable project to supply electricity for Nhon Chau island commune in Binh Dinh province’s Quy Nhon city, put a 22-kV submarine power cable project to Tran island in Quang Ninh province’s Co To district into… Read full this story

