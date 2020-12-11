Trade EVFTA immediately benefits both Vietnam and EU: PM The Saigon Times Friday, Dec 11, 2020,13:05 (GMT+7) EVFTA immediately benefits both Vietnam and EU: PMThe Saigon Times Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) shakes hands with ambassador of the European Union to Vietnam Giorgio Aliberti – PHOTO: VGP HCMC – The European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), which recently came into force, has brought immediate benefits to both sides, particularly in aiding their economic recovery, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a meeting with ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Vietnam Giorgio Aliberti on December 10. At the meeting, held on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Vietnam-EU partnership, the Vietnamese Government leader said the EU is Vietnam’s leading partner in many sectors and the relationship with the bloc has a strategic and important position in the country’s diplomatic policy. Moreover, their bilateral trade has grown strongly amid global difficulties, the prime minister said, adding that the mutual understanding between the two sides has led to their effective cooperation. As the chairman of ASEAN in 2020, Vietnam is pleased with the establishment of the ASEAN-EU strategic partnership and is confident of the effective cooperation between the two sides in the… Read full this story

