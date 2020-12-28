Deputy Director of the Department of Planning and Finance Phan Lê Thu Hằng. — VNA/VNS Photo Associate Professor and Deputy Director of the Department of Planning and Finance Phan Lê Thu Hằng, from the Ministry of Health, talks to Vietnam News Agency on the need to have quality primary healthcare centres at the grassroots level Why do many people not want to go to primary healthcare centres for their health checks? Nowadays, many communal primary healthcare centres have been equipped with advanced medical equipment, yet many people still prefer to go to more advance healthcare centres for their health checks, particularly for medical treatment. In my opinion, to attract more patients, these communal healthcare centres must first improve their services, particularly the medical expertise of the health workers there. Having good medical equipment is not enough, we need to improve the professional skills of the health workers in these communal healthcare centres too. I’m pretty sure that if any primary healthcare centre has met the two criteria of good medical equipment and highly qualified medical staff, no doubt, more patients will go there for their medical treatment. Can you talk a bit in detail what should these primary healthcare centres do? To solve… Read full this story

Everyone deserves a quality health service: official have 271 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 28, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.