European – Vietnamese Documentary Film Festival to take place

A scene in a film to be screened at the festival The event will be held in pursuant with the guidance document of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism which was signed on September 16. According to guidance document, the festival will be co-held by the Vietnam National Documentary and Scientific Film Studio and E.U. Embassies and European Union Institutes for Culture in Vietnam, including the Wallonie-Bruxelles delegation, Goethe Institute, L’Espace, British Council, embassies of Australia, Spain, Denmark, Sweden, Switzerland, the Czech Republic and Israel in Vietnam, and other related agencies. During the festival, 20 films (10 European films, 10 Vietnamese films) will be screened after being approved by the Vietnam Cinema Department. The film festival will be held in localities where the COVID-19 pandemic is under control and in line with disease prevention and control regulations issued by the Ministry of Health. Translated by Quynh Oanh

