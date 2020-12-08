Eurasia Concept comes to Hà Nội after 5 years in VN

Eurasia Concept opens first store in Hà Nội on Lý Thường Kiệt Street. — VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Interior furniture and decorative items sellers Eurasia Concept has opened a showroom in Hà Nội five years after coming to Việt Nam. The store on Lý Thường Kiệt Street in Hoàn Kiếm District is the third in the country opened by the exclusive distributor of global luxury interior brands. Its brands include some that have shaped the history of interiors. During its five years in Vietnam, Eurasia Concept has also brought some of the best-known designers in the world like Phillippe Starck, Giulio Cappellini, Carlo Colombo, Patricia Urquiola, and Naoto Fukasaw to design talks organised in HCM City that provided a chance for interior lovers to get a close-up view of world-class design. It plans to host more such design talks in future.VNS

