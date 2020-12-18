EU to slap US with Boeing tariffs, but lauds Biden

This file photo taken on October 22, 2019 the Boeing logo is seen at its stand during the the 70th annual International Astronautical Congress at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington. The EU on November 9, 2020 said it is pushing ahead with up to $4 billion in tariffs against the US over illegal state aid to Boeing, the bloc’s top trade official said.(MANDEL NGAN / AFP) The decision is the latest twist in the 16-year trade battle over aircraft subsidies that turned increasingly sour under the protectionist instincts of US President Donald Trump. Some had suggested Europe might delay the tit-for-tat levies after the victory of Biden, who is to replace Trump in January and is seen as more sympathetic to Europe and more of a multilateralist on trade. “The US has imposed tariffs following the WTO ruling in the Airbus case,” said the EU’s top trade official, Valdis Dombrovskis ahead of a virtual EU trade ministers meeting. “Now, we have a WTO ruling also in our Boeing case, allowing us to impose our tariffs and that’s what we are doing,” EU executive vice president Dombrovskis said. Instead of hitting the pause button, Dombrovskis urged Washington to… Read full this story

