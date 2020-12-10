Community EU-funded project promotes biodiversity protection in central Vietnam The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 10, 2020,15:28 (GMT+7) EU-funded project promotes biodiversity protection in central VietnamThe Saigon Times Protecting the endangered red-shanked douc langurs is one of the targets of the project – PHOTO: COURTESY OF EU DELEGATION TO VIETNAM HCMC – The European Union is funding a biodiversity protection and environmental sustainability project in central Vietnam, which will focus on the establishment and operation of a conservation foundation and finance 21 biodiversity conservation initiatives. With the EU’s contribution of 600,000 euros, the “Establishing a funding foundation for biodiversity protection and environmental sustainability” project is being jointly implemented by GreenViet and the Gustav-Stresemann Institute until the end of 2023. “The Covid-19 pandemic has again shown us the importance of living in harmony with nature. We are convinced the project will bring tangible results on biodiversity conservation through the effective operation of the foundation,” Jesus Lavina, deputy head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation to Vietnam, said at the launch ceremony last week. The project will help diversify financing resources for Vietnamese entities including 50 groups and organizations working in biodiversity conservation and environmental protection and fund 21 biodiversity conservation initiatives. It will also help build… Read full this story

