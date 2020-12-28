eTrust witnesses robust growth from serving major enterprises

Like most other companies, eTrust.vn – a gift donation and guarantee programme management solution belonging to privately-held Fibo Co., Ltd. – struggled with the implications of the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic. There was a sharp decline in the key revenue streams of breweries due to fresh regulations and social distancing regime. Nguyen Duong Huy Vu – founder of Fibo Co., Ltd., the ownner of eTrust.vn According to a study by SSI Securities – a leading financial institution in Vietnam – the key driver of the growth of breweries, even major ones such as Sabeco, is the off-trade channel, thus encouraging customers to bring home the products. The demand is apparent, but how to capitalise on it? To fuel consumer demand, giving them presents is important, and the presents should be attractive and popular enough to buyers across the country. Besides, the gift donation programme must be kept under control and updated based on real-time as the cost for promotion campaigns by breweries is rather significant. We tackle the issue through text messages. Along with this, customers buying beer products shall have their mobile phone accounts topped up, depending on the present value under the programme,” said Fibo founder Nguyen Duong Huy… Read full this story

