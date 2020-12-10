The second Mường Ethnic Cultural Festival has been halted for the second time. — Photo daidoanket.vn THANH HÓA — The second Mường Ethnic Cultural Festival, which was scheduled to take place from December 10-12 in the central province of Thanh Hóa, will be postponed to prevent the spread of COVID-19, according to the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. This is the second time the event, which aims to honour and promote the cultural identity of the Mường ethnic minority, has been postponed. An appropriate time to celebrate the festival will be considered by the ministry in collaboration with Thanh Hóa Provincial People’s Committee and announced later. Earlier, the second Mường Ethnic Cultural Festival was postponed from its original date of October 29-31, also due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The culture ministry and the Thanh Hoá authorities had worked with localities to prepare for the festival. More than 600 artisans, artists and athletes from Mường communities across the nation were expected to attend. A variety of activities were to be featured, including a demonstration of weaving traditional clothes and handicraft products, performances of gongs, ritual ceremonies and a photo exhibition. However, due to the continued risk of COVID-19 spread to the community the event has… Read full this story

Ethnic minority festival postponed for second time have 329 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 10, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.