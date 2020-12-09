Environmental impact assessment of investment projects highlighted at NA discussion

According to Chairman of the NA Committee for Science, Technology and Environment Phan Xuan Dung, in order to minimise the risk of environmental pollution from investment projects, the bill has two new contents on policies in sorting out the projects basing on their environmental impact, and the integration and promotion of green economic models, circulation economy, low-carbon economy in building and implementation of strategies, plans, programs, and projects. Deputy Nguyen Thi Mai Hoa from Dong Thap province said the simplification of the procedures will save time for enterprises The bill also adjusts contents related to the responsibility in directing the response to environmental incidents of central and local agencies as well as the State management responsibility of ministries, sectors, localities, professional organisations as well as relevant individuals, he said. Regarding the coherence of the bill with other relevant laws, many deputies pointed out that there are still overlapping and incoherence between the bill and other legal documents comprising contents related to environmental protection, including the Law on Biodiversity, Law on Water Resources, Law on Public Investment. This may affect the efficiency of State management in environmental protection, they said, stressing the need to continue reviewing and adjusting the bill to… Read full this story

