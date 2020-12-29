Lý Tà Dèn introduces some herbal medicinal plants. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ GIANG — Lý Tà Dèn is on a mission to carry out sustainable planting and collection of natural medicinal herbs for processing into products to serve visitors to Đồng Văn rocky plateau. Dèn, a Dao ethnic man, lives in Nặm Đăm Village, Quản Bạ Commune, Quản Bạ District in the northern mountainous province of Hà Giang. In 2014, Dèn and other people established the Nặm Đăm Cooperative to grow and process medicinal products, providing services like medicinal herbal baths, saunas, accommodation for tourists and tourism services. At that time, the co-operative lacked capital and experience in harvesting and processing. In 2015, most people asked Dèn to withdraw their capital from the co-operative, leaving only seven people involved and it seemed like the co-operative would have to dissolve, said Dèn. But, with valuable medicinal herbs sources in nature and his desire to take advantage of the mountains and forests to improve the lives of people in upland areas, Dèn and the rest of the members kept the faith. Production technology and finding output for the product was the first problem Dèn tackled. The advantage of a co-operative is to have a local authority’s participation… Read full this story

Entrepreneur strikes medicinal plant gold have 323 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 29, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.