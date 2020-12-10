Traveler’s Guide Entrance fee to Cu Chi Tunnels to increase to VND35,000 The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 10, 2020,10:17 (GMT+7) Entrance fee to Cu Chi Tunnels to increase to VND35,000The Saigon Times Two tourists visit the Cu Chi Tunnels – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The fee to enter the Cu Chi Tunnels, one of the most well known tourist attractions in HCMC, will increase from the current VND20,000 to VND35,000 per adult from January 1, 2021, following a resolution passed by the HCMC People’s Council on adjusting the historical site’s entrance fee at a meeting on December 9. People with disabilities, children under seven years of age and those serving in the armed forces are entitled to free admission, while poor people, students and those between seven and 16 years of age can enjoy a 50% discount on the entrance fee. Explaining the rise in the entrance fee at the Cu Chi Tunnels, the HCMC People’s Council said this would help increase revenue, resulting in better conservation at the historical site. The decision on the increase is also in line with the inflation rate and has been taken after checking the entrance fees at other attractions such as the Ngoc Son Temple and the… Read full this story

Entrance fee to Cu Chi Tunnels to increase to VND35,000 have 307 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 10, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.