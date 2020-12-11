Energy equipment exported to Japan

Steel structures are loaded on a ship at Dung Quất Port in Quảng Ngãi Province. The locally made equipment by Doosan Vina will be shipped to the Sodegaura Biomass Power Plant in Japan. — Photo courtesy Doosan Vina QUẢNG NGÃI — A shipment of equipment has been delivered from Dung Quất Economic Zone to the Sodegaura Biomass Power Plant – the largest capacity biomass firing plant in Japan, located in Chiba, Japan. South Korea’s Doosan Heavy Industries Việt Nam (Doosan Vina) said the shipment of the fuel bed heat exchanger (FBHE) module, which left Dung Quất Port on Thursday, was part of the Sodegaura Biomass Power project that Doosan signed with Chiyoda Corporation (Japan) from 2018. Doosan Vina said a total of 3,093 tonnes of boiler structural components and steel equipment has been shipped to the project, and the last shipment is expected in the first quarter of 2021. The locally-made equipment will help the biomass power plant in Japan begin operations in 2022. “This is the first time Doosan Vina manufactures and supplies products for biomass power plants using the Circulating Fluidized Bed (CFB) technology. This technology will help reduce carbon emissions and can burn biomass fuel including wood chips into clean and… Read full this story

