Endangered migratory bird species found in Đà Nẵng

A spoon-billed sandpiper (Calidris pygmaea) is snapped on the beach of Thọ Quang in Sơn Trà penisula in Đà Nẵng. At least 50 migrarory birds and other bird species were found in the city. Photo courtesy Minh Hà ĐÀ NẴNG — Endangered species of migratory birds have been regularly recorded on beaches, river banks and vacant land plots in Đà Nẵng between 2018 and 2020. A report from a group of conservationists from the biology and environment science faculty of Đà Nẵng Education college released reports from surveys to help build a database for the Master Plan on biodiversity conservation. Conservationist Phạm Tài Minh said three spoon-billed sandpiper (Calidris pygmaea) individuals – listed as a Critically Endangered species with a population of less than 200 worldwide – were captured around the fishing port of Thọ Quang in Sơn Trà peninsula. Minh said the spoon-billed sandpipers were approaching fishing vessels. A greater sand plover (Charadrius leschenaultii) seeks food at Thọ Quang fishing dock of Đà Nẵng city. The site would be an attractive site for researchers on migratory bird species. Photo courtesy Phạm Tài Minh He said various endangered migrant bird species that were listed in the Red Book of Việt Nam, including purple herons (Ardea purpurea); red-necked phalaropes (Phalaropus lobatus);… Read full this story
