Embracing mutual benefits on the back of new deal

What does the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) mean to the economic ties of Vietnam and Australia? Chau Ta, vice president of AusCham Vietnam The RCEP will be the world's largest free trade agreement, with notable benefits for the 15 signatory countries, including Australia and Vietnam. It is a modern and comprehensive free trade agreement (FTA) covering trade in goods, services, and investment, as well as economic and technical cooperation, with new rules for electronic commerce, intellectual property, government procurement, competition, and small- and medium-sized enterprises. The agreement will enhance the bilateral economic partnership between both countries and foster post-pandemic recovery. Both nations elevated their relationship to a strategic partnership in 2018 and have signed comprehensive action plans with the goal of becoming mutual top 10 trading partners with doubled two-way investment by 2030. Australia and Vietnam are currently each other's 14 largest trading partners, and there is great potential for further growth. FTAs such as the RCEP, as well as the ASEAN-Australia-New Zealand Free Trade Agreement and the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership, will play an important role in helping Australia and Vietnam enhance their economic relationship. As economies recover from COVID-19, the RCEP will facilitate opportunities…

