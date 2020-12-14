Infrastructure Electronic toll collection begins on Lien Khuong-Prenn Expressway The Saigon Times Monday, Dec 14, 2020,18:21 (GMT+7) Electronic toll collection begins on Lien Khuong-Prenn ExpresswayThe Saigon Times The Dinh An toll station on the Lien Khuong-Prenn Expressway – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Hung Phat Co Ltd, investor of Lien Khuong-Prenn Expressway in Lam Dong Province, put into operation four electronic toll collection (ETC) gates at the expressway’s six-gate Dinh An toll station today, December 14. Two of the gates are used for vehicles with the E-tag only, while the other two allow both ETC and payment by tickets. Two gates, which are currently used exclusively for payment by tickets, will be transformed into ETC gates in March 2021. This gives vehicle owners time to install the E-tag. Nguyen Dinh Truong, deputy director of Hung Phat Co Ltd, said the cost for the six ETC gates at the Dinh An toll station, which is located in Duc Trong District, amounts to VND19 billion—VND13 billion for software and equipment and VND6 billion for construction and operation. Truong said on the first day of electronic toll collection, some vehicles without the E-tag went into the ETC gates. The operator had to ask them to go through the… Read full this story

