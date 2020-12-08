Infrastructure Eight solutions proposed to support operation of HCMC’s first metro line The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 8, 2020,15:46 (GMT+7) Eight solutions proposed to support operation of HCMC’s first metro lineThe Saigon Times An elevated section of HCMC’s first metro line – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – The HCMC Department of Transport has sent a proposal to the municipal government with eight solutions to support the operation of the city’s first metro line. Accordingly, the Management Board for Investment and Construction of Transport Projects is developing a bus rapid transit route designed to enhance connectivity for the metro line. The project is scheduled for completion in 2022. Meanwhile, the HCMC Department of Planning and Investment is looking into a project on the rearrangement of bus routes, which run along the metro line. The Public Transport Management Center expects to complete the project in late 2021. The city is also developing a smart card system, which will be used for the first metro line and other lines as well as public transport projects in the future. The smart payment card system is expected to be put into service in 2022. Besides, the HCMC Department of Transport is drawing up a plan to develop parking lots… Read full this story

Eight solutions proposed to support operation of HCMC’s first metro line have 307 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 8, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.