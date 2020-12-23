Infrastructure Eight border gate economic zones picked for investment The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020,16:28 (GMT+7) Eight border gate economic zones picked for investmentThe Saigon Times The Lao Bao International Border Gate in Quang Tri Province – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The prime minister has agreed to choose eight key border gate economic zones to develop in the 2021-2025 period using the State budget. They are the Mong Cai, Dong Dang-Lang Son, Lao Cai and Cao Bang border gate economic zones in the northern provinces of Quang Ninh, Lang Son, Lao Cai and Cao Bang, respectively; the Cau Treo International Border Gate Economic Zone in the central province of Ha Tinh and the Lao Bao Special Economic-Commercial Zone in the central province of Quang Tri; the Moc Bai Border Gate Economic Zone in the southern province of Tay Ninh and the An Giang Border Gate Economic Zone in the Mekong Delta province of the same name. The Government leader asked the Ministry of Planning and Investment to direct and guide localities to mobilize other legal capital sources to invest in the construction of technical and social infrastructure systems serving the sustainable development of the border gate economic zones, Vietnamplus news site reported. The… Read full this story

Eight border gate economic zones picked for investment have 306 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 23, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.