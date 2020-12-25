Online briefing from Hòa Vang District hospital’s meeting room to COVID-19 patient treatment room in Đà Nẵng City on July 19. — Photo Anh Văn HÀ NỘI — The Government Office and the Ministry of Health will jointly organise the National Health Digital Transformation Programme 2020 (eHealth Vietnam Summit 2020) on December 29-30 in Hà Nội. The programme aims to make the most of advantages in information technology application, mobilise social resources and seek solutions to promote the rapid, timely and efficient implementation of digital transformation in the medical field in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to the plenary session, there are also four sideline seminars focusing on topics such as: Digital transformation in medical examination and treatment, Digital transformation in disease prevention and healthcare; Digital transformation in health management and non-cash payments. Achievements of digital transformation in the health field and medical innovations will be also introduced at this event. Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said that the National Health Digital Transformation Programme 2020 will be a chance to exchange experience and propose solutions to successfully implement the Digital Transformation Programme in the health sector as well as to orient business communities and State authorities to coordinate… Read full this story

Ehealth Vietnam Summit 2020 to take place in Hà Nội next Tuesday have 343 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 25, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.