Education and health are demand for security

International Conference and Exhibition Vietnam Information Security Day 2020 held on December 2 “Improving the security of healthcare, education, or any segment should be based on first classifying data based on its nature, into categories like information that can be shared with the public and sensitive information that can only be shared with users of certain credentials, among others. This requires an effective classification system at each establishment operating in the sector,” said Phuong. Do Lap Hien, deputy director of the E-government Centre of the Authority of Information Technology Application(Ministry of Information and Communications) said the government has put the website data.gov.vn into operation for years to share information inside the ministries and with the public. However, it is still a work in progress and offers limited functionality. “The initial design of the website was to provide and share data within the local government,” Hien said. “Afterwards, we added the function of providing open data for businesses and local people. We are completing the function.” According to information published at the conference, healthcare, and education are the two most often targeted sectors for cyber attacks. For healthcare, protecting patient databases has been a major concern at most hospitals. Meanwhile, protecting children from harmful content while perusing learning-documents online has… Read full this story
