Economist Nguyễn Trần Bạt passes away

Economist Nguyễn Trần Bạt. — Photo tuoitre.vn HÀ NỘI — Economic expert, researcher and businessman Nguyễn Trần Bạt died on Tuesday after a stroke. His funeral will be held on Friday in Hà Nội. Bạt, 74, was born to an intellectual family in Hưng Nguyên District, Nghệ An Province. He began his career as a soldier, then did research at the Institute of Transport Science and Technology. He is well known in the world of lawyers, investment consulting, business and development research thanks to his knowledge in many fields. Not only research, Bạt also has real business experience. He made many proposals for development reform and consulting on innovation in economic management. In 1987, Bạt initiated the establishment of the Việt Nam Industrial Property Promotion Office, which was the predecessor of the Investive Industrial Property Company under the Ministry of Science and Technology. In 1989, he and his colleagues established the Investment Consulting and Technology Transfer Company, whose transaction name is InvestConsult Ltd. This is the first company in Việt Nam in charge of connecting foreign investment. Clients are investors who come to Việt Nam to be fully consulted from law to project implementation processes, troubleshooting plans for businesses and protection of intellectual…

