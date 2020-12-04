Economic development key to job creation: Official

At a recent Q&A session in the 10th plenary session of the 14th National Assembly, Dung underscored the need for businesses to focus on enhancing the quality of human resources management and technological renovation. He noted that leading businesses in applying technology and business management have reported stable operations and created a large number of jobs. Training, however, is yet match needs. Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung (Photo: cafef.vn) Dung underlined that it is necessary to pay greater attention to workforce training before, during, and after people are employed. The ministry has built a project in this regard, for submission to the Government early in the New Year. The minister also stressed the need for the training sector to offer training sought by businesses. Despite the impact of the COVID-19, he said, the country has generated 7.8 million new jobs this year, with the ratio of trained workers reaching 64 percent. Unemployment in the third quarter was 2.48 percent overall and 3.63 percent in urban areas. Figures from the General Statistics Office reveal that as of September, Vietnam had seen 31.8 million people aged 15 and above negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The service… Read full this story

