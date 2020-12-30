Community Dutch-funded project launched to assist post-flood recovery in Quang Nam The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020,16:41 (GMT+7) Dutch-funded project launched to assist post-flood recovery in Quang NamThe Saigon Times A local resident in central Vietnam receives relief from the project – PHOTO: COURTESY OF OXFAM VIETNAM HCMC – A project funded by the Dutch Relief Alliance under the Foreign Ministry of the Netherlands through Oxfam Vietnam was launched in the central province of Quang Nam on December 29 to support people affected by the recent typhoons and floods in the province. The project, called “Humanitarian Aid and Post-Flood Recovery in Central Vietnam”, will provide emergency assistance and help restore the livelihoods of 5,000 households severely affected by natural disasters in Tra Bui, Tra Duong, Tra Dong, Tra Son and Tra Giang communes, with a total value of over VND5.5 billion. More than 900 gift packages worth VND1.2 million each, plastic buckets and hygienic tools will be provided to the affected households. The project also promotes communication on Covid-19 prevention and control as well as hygiene and clean water in these communes and provides training on planting and breeding for local residents. The beneficiaries comprise households whose houses were damaged during the disasters,… Read full this story

Dutch-funded project launched to assist post-flood recovery in Quang Nam have 281 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 30, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.