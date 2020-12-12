Durian farmers’ incomes rise after improving quality, yield

Harvesting durian in Tiền Giang Province’s Cai Lậy District. – VNA/VNS Photo Minh Trí TIỀN GIANG – Farmers in Cai Lậy District, the largest durian producer in Tiền Giang Province, have raised their income by improving yield and quality with the use of advanced techniques. The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta district has about 9,000ha of durian with an annual output of more than 250,000 tonnes for domestic consumption and export, according to the province’s Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. More farmers in the district have planted durian under good agricultural practices (GAP) and have used automated irrigation and bio-products, as well as techniques to produce off-season durian. Farmers have also been using quality durian seedlings. Durian trees normally begin to bear fruit after five years and increase their yield year by year. The high-quality durian varieties Mong Thong and Ri 6 are the most commonly planted varieties in the district. Nguyễn Văn Của, who has a 3,500 sq.m Mong Thong durian orchard in Tam Bình Commune, invested VNĐ30 million (US$1,300) in an automatic spraying irrigation system that takes about 15 minutes to water plants. Previously, it took him nearly one day to irrigate durian trees manually. The use of advanced techniques has reduced production costs and increased yield, improving the lives of farmers, according to the department’s Agriculture… Read full this story

