Drivers' income to drop by just 1-2%: Grab

HCMC – Grab, the biggest ride-hailing firm in Vietnam, said the income of its partner drivers would drop by only 1-2% after the company hikes ride charges by 5-6% for ride-hailing services nationwide.

The ride charges have been hiked since December 5 after the value added tax increased from 3% to 10% for each ride in line with Decree 126 of the Tax Management Law.

Addressing a dialogue with representatives of partner drivers in HCMC on December 10, Nguyen Thai Hai Van, managing director of Grab Vietnam, said the increase of VAT is an unexpected incident in the context of the Covid-19 pandemics and natural disasters causing hardships to people. The tax hike affects not only drivers and customers but also the company.

Regarding the 5-6% hike in ride charges, Van said the company had carefully reviewed the adjustment before the decision was made to ensure customers and drivers would benefit. Increasing ride charges by 5-6% and ensuring that the income of…

