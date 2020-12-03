Drastic measures should be taken to stop COVID-19 infection

Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc speaks at the monthly government meeting on Wednesday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Nguyễn Xuân Phúc has underlined the need to take drastic measures in tracing the source of infection and zoning while dealing with community infection cases in HCM City. Speaking at the monthly government meeting on Wednesday, he emphasised that strict punishment should be imposed on individuals and organisations who violated COVID-19 prevention rules. He also asked localities nationwide to stay vigilant to prevent the pandemic. The PM said top priority should be given to removing bottlenecks for local production and business activities to push up economic development. Reports from relevant ministries and sectors showed that the Vietnamese economy could expand 2.5-3 per cent in 2020, while many international organisations forecast it could grow 2.5-2.8 per cent in the year, he said. Amidst complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, Viet Nam remains a bright spot in the global economy thanks to its positive growth, according to a report from the Ministry of Planning and Investment. Việt Nam’s economy in November continued to maintain its recovery momentum under new normal conditions. Production, trade and consumption kept growing. Inflation was controlled and foreign exchange… Read full this story

