Draft environmental protection law puts forward administrative procedure reforms

One of the important changes in the draft of the amended law on environmental protection relates to environmental impact assessment (EIA). "For a long time, EIA has been considered an 'almighty tool' to control the whole life cycle of projects. This is a blunder," said Mai The Toan from the Department of Policy, Legislation and Inspection under the General Directorate of Environment. The simultaneous existence of many post-EIA legal documents confuses management agencies and investors. One of the important changes in the draft of the amended law on environmental protection relates to environmental impact assessment (EIA). In many cases, projects have inconsiderable impacts on the environment, but investors still have to follow a lot of procedures as they belong to the group of projects which need approval from the National Assembly and Prime Minister for investment (the projects in education, culture and sports), or belong to the group of projects that use land in natural reserves, national parks, historical – cultural relics, world heritage sites, biosphere reserves, and ranked scenic places (projects to renovate historical areas, roads and camps)

