Nation Dong Thap woman on same coach as 1,440th Covid-19 patient tests positive The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020,10:07 (GMT+7) Dong Thap woman on same coach as 1,440th Covid-19 patient tests positiveThe Saigon Times A quarantine area of Sa Dec General Hospital in Dong Thap Province, which receives a new Covid-19 case, a woman on the same coach as the 1,440th patient – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – A 32-year-old woman on the same passenger coach as the 1,440th Covid-19 patient tested positive for the coronavirus once, Doan Tan Buu, vice chairman of Dong Thap Province, said today, December 29. The woman, who resides in Vinh Thoi Commune of Lai Vung District, is being monitored at a quarantine center of Sa Dec General Hospital. Her health is in stable condition, said Buu. After the woman had returned to Dong Thap Province from Cambodia on the same coach as the 1,440th patient, the province’s competent forces quickly put her under quarantine and did contact tracing. As a result, the competent forces discovered four members in her family having close contact with her and sent them to a quarantine center in Hong Ngu District, Thanh Nien Online reported. In related news, the competent agencies of HCMC’s… Read full this story

